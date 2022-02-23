Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Stock Position Boosted by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,264 shares during the period. Two Harbors Investment makes up 0.8% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned 0.10% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $103,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock worth $278,091. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.07. 124,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,789. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 192.07% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.41%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

TWO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

