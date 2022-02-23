Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Two Rivers Water & Farming shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

About Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)

Two Rivers Water & Farming Co engages in the acquisition and development of irrigated farmland and associated water rights in the United States. The firm provides greenhouses and processing facilities for marijuana growers in Colorado with water rights not used for fruit and vegetable crop production.

