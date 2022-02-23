Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Two Rivers Water & Farming shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
About Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV)
