Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 24,500 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in AAR were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in AAR by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AAR by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in AAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIR shares. Vertical Research upgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded AAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AAR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AAR from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $91,777.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Storch sold 49,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $2,010,690.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,379. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIR stock opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.51.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.48 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

