Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $10.52 Million Stock Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 22.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 462,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $10,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after buying an additional 686,981 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,819,000 after buying an additional 472,110 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 48,364 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.17 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.25.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.38. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Radian Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

