Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $10.69 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Medpace were worth $10,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 67.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 126.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,115 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total value of $2,569,591.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,499 shares of company stock valued at $65,757,341. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.39. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $136.80 and a one year high of $231.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.80.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.03 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 15.92%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

