Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 173.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,009,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 640,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $10,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in FibroGen by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in FibroGen by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in FibroGen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in FibroGen by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN stock opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $54.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

FibroGen Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.