Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 547,500 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 547,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.53% of Allegheny Technologies worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter valued at $175,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter worth about $241,000.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -72.36 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.