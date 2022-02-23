Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 234.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 403,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,904 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $13,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 20.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,382,000 after purchasing an additional 421,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after buying an additional 54,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,334,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 2.8% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 21.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 805,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,995,000 after buying an additional 141,705 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TPI Composites news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $363.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

