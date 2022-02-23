Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 108.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,078 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 42.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 536,177 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 68.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after acquiring an additional 127,400 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.63. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 19.87%.

In related news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock worth $1,062,453. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.