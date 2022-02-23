Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 30,490 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $14,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,675,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,201,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,244,000 after buying an additional 539,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,845,000 after buying an additional 785,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,218,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after buying an additional 144,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after buying an additional 135,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:ARR opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.19. The company has a market capitalization of $741.73 million, a PE ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.95. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 7.87%. As a group, analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 923.15%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment in business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.