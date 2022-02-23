Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its holdings in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 598,204 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 66.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter.

KAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KAR Auction Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

