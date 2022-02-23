Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $227,000 in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 172.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1,430.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 44.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HTRB stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $41.48.

