Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,806 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total value of $50,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,537 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,465 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $135.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.55. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

