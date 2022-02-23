Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,595 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 60.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Twin Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Xilinx by 20.0% during the third quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 123,218 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Xilinx by 179.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,024,035 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $154,619,000 after acquiring an additional 657,708 shares in the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $5,095,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the third quarter worth approximately $5,058,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $194.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.09.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XLNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.91.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

