Two Sigma Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 60.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,025 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.1% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.55%.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,812 shares of company stock worth $1,801,555. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

