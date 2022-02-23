Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.410-$7.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $543.96.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $408.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.89 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $482.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,407 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.70, for a total value of $2,303,538.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,974. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

