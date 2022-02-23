U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

NASDAQ:USEG opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $7.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. 8.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

