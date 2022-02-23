U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.67. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 114,663 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in U.S. Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:USEG)

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

