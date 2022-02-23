U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.67. U.S. Energy shares last traded at $3.62, with a volume of 114,663 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.41.
U.S. Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:USEG)
US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Energy (USEG)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.