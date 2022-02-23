Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.81

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 502735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.
UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.31.
Uber Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:UBER)
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
