Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.81

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.81 and last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 502735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.68.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.