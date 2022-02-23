UBS Group AG Acquires 23,729 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 752,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,729 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $67,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $84.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

