UBS Group AG Acquires 47,464 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,446,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,464 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $69,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after purchasing an additional 61,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,946,000 after acquiring an additional 82,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,753,000 after acquiring an additional 33,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 487,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,411,000 after acquiring an additional 85,468 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 358,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,221,000 after acquiring an additional 17,113 shares during the period.

Shares of FINX opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $53.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $2.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

