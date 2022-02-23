UBS Group AG Buys 35,523 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,523 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.10% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $63,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VPL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 403.8% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 275.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

VPL stock opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.60. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.