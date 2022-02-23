UBS Group AG Raises Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 590,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $65,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $105.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.62. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $112.27.

