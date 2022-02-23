UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 1,655” Price Target for Prudential (LON:PRU)

UBS Group set a GBX 1,655 ($22.51) price target on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.82) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Barclays set a GBX 1,719 ($23.38) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($23.95) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,680 ($22.85) to GBX 1,640 ($22.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,800 ($24.48) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,734.83 ($23.59).

LON PRU opened at GBX 1,164.50 ($15.84) on Tuesday. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 1,117 ($15.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £31.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,257.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,375.21.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

