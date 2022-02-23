Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,260 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 14.5% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 2.7% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 24,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.09.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

