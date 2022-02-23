Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) PT Lowered to €40.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €44.00 ($50.00) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UMICY has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Umicore from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank cut Umicore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Umicore from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Umicore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.33.

UMICY opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Umicore has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

