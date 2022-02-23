UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €18.00 by Credit Suisse Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been assigned a €18.00 ($20.45) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($24.72) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on UniCredit in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.31 ($20.80).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.