UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

UNF opened at $174.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.66. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

