UniLayer (LAYER) Hits Market Cap of $4.31 Million

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 22nd. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and $1.00 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UniLayer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00109587 BTC.

UniLayer Profile

UniLayer (LAYER) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2020. UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,277,721 coins. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app . UniLayer’s official Twitter account is @unilayer_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLayer is a decentralised trading platform built on top of Uniswap that enables key features for professional-level trading with its LAYER utility token, focusing on automated swaps and liquidity management, flash staking, charts and analytics, live order books, and a lot more. The value of LAYER is dependent on the value of ERC20 tokens being staked against. If a low performing ERC20 token decreases in price over time, then the value of LAYER will in turn decrease. LAYER is minted based on a reward percentage of the ERC20 token value initially – a decrease in this initial valuation will have a negative effect on the overall LAYER value. “

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLayer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLayer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLayer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.