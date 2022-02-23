Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.94

Shares of Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.94 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 22.90 ($0.31). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 21.25 ($0.29), with a volume of 3,652,299 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of £23.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.69.
About Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)
