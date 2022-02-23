Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.94

Shares of Union Jack Oil plc (LON:UJO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.94 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 22.90 ($0.31). Union Jack Oil shares last traded at GBX 21.25 ($0.29), with a volume of 3,652,299 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £23.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.69.

About Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

