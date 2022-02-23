United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,473,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 58.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,309,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $324.87 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.49.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

