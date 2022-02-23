United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 139,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its stake in SLR Investment by 27.5% in the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 325,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,010 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SLR Investment by 8.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 10,945 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 72,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 38,216 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLR Investment stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. SLR Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97.

SLRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.65.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

