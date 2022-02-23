United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 76.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,073,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF stock opened at $105.91 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $93.88 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.13.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

