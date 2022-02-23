United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

ESGU opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

