United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 7,961 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,365 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,961 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $437,398,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Applied Materials by 371.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,803,466 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 91.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.62.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

