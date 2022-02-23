Universal Health Services (UHS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.83 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $134.06 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $116.23 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

UHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

