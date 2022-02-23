Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

Shares of Univest Financial stock opened at $29.44 on Monday. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $31.93. The company has a market capitalization of $866.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.18.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,869,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 5.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,712,000 after buying an additional 79,766 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 270.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 24,243 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.