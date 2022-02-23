UREEQA (URQA) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,442.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $2.99 million and $1,442.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00043214 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.76 or 0.06894663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,135.77 or 1.00059872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00046756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00050026 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

