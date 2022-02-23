USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) vs. Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Head to Head Survey

USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) and Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Paragon 28 shares are held by institutional investors. 74.2% of USA Equities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares USA Equities and Paragon 28’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Equities -49.03% -0.41% -0.10% Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares USA Equities and Paragon 28’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Equities $120,000.00 40.86 -$330,000.00 N/A N/A Paragon 28 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paragon 28 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than USA Equities.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for USA Equities and Paragon 28, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Equities 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paragon 28 0 0 3 0 3.00

Paragon 28 has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 96.49%. Given Paragon 28’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paragon 28 is more favorable than USA Equities.

Summary

Paragon 28 beats USA Equities on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USA Equities

USA Equities Corp. engages in the provision of medical device technology and software as a services. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians t o diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Inc. is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc. is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

