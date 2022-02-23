Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 12.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 53.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,890,000 after buying an additional 156,600 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 5.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACC opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 388.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $272.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.