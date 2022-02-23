Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 1,100 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 79.0% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth $4,834,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.28.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.80. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 54.71%.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,474,840. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

