Utah Retirement Systems Sells 263 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $12,049,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.19.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,480.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,565.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,730.64. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

