Utah Retirement Systems Sells 969 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total value of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,621,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $475.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $572.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $519.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $495.76.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

