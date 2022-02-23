VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) Shares Down 1%

VanEck Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:ISRA) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.65 and last traded at $44.74. 7,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 3,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.19.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Israel ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Israel ETF during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in VanEck Israel ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Israel ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $921,000.

