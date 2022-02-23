VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Gap Down to $20.97

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.97, but opened at $19.79. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $19.41, with a volume of 606,834 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,594 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth $33,352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,040,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,739,000 after purchasing an additional 701,292 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth $18,950,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter worth $15,160,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

