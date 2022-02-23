Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is FC Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

FC Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.3% of FC Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,848,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,853,000 after buying an additional 242,570 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $270.26. The company had a trading volume of 70,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,711. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

