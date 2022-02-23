Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 839,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 322,618 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,428,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Fullen Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 92.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

