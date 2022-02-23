Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – ) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $27,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,611,726. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.89. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.