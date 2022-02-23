Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Clearshares LLC’s Largest Position

Clearshares LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 4.7% of Clearshares LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clearshares LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,588,308. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.57 and a 12-month high of $151.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.31.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

