Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.110-$-0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.50 million-$96.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.58 million.Varonis Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.160-$0.170 EPS.

VRNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.87. 25,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,954. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $73.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,023,000 after purchasing an additional 457,206 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Varonis Systems by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 723,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 101,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

